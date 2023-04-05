Kate Middleton may break tradition with her outfit during King’s Coronation

Kate Middleton is known to make fashion statements with her outfits. Now, with the upcoming Coronation of King Charles, there are conversations over what the Princess of Wales will be wearing, despite the ceremony being a month away.

The outfit is not just a fashion statement, it will hold a lot of significance, given that it will identify their part in the current monarchy.

According to People, the conversation and decision surrounding the wearing of tiaras is still ongoing, although many will be keen to see all the royals dressed in their finery on May 6th, 2023.

One royal jewellery blogger suggested a daytime formal dress code could be set, with tiaras to be replaced by hats.

Lauren Kiehna, the expert behind the blog The Court Jeweller, explained, “I’m certainly hoping we’ll see Coronation tiaras, but it’s possible that Charles is following the example of some of his European counterparts, like the King of the Netherlands, and setting a daytime formal dress code for the event.”

She continued, “That would mean that we could still see some grand jewels, like necklaces, brooches and earrings but no tiaras. I’ll be sad if that’s true but it may just be another part of the ‘de-formalising’ of the British royal world that has taken place over the last several decades.”

However, apart from King Charles another person confirmed to wear the crown is Queen Camilla, as she is having Queen Mary’s repurposed for her to wear at the grand event.