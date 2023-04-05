Meghan, Harry may confirm attendance after Biden says he's sending First Lady to coronation?

Royal fans started mocking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the White House issued a statement that said President Joe Biden had a telephonic conversation with King Charles.
They said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been waiting for Jill Biden to confirm her attendance.
They were of the view that now that the US president has told King Charles that the First Lady would be attending the ceremony on his behalf, the royal couple would come up with something to justify their attendance too.
It's been a while since Harry and Meghan said they have received an invitation to attend the coronation but did not confirm whether they would be attending the ceremony.
Harry's relations with the royal family deteriorated after he released a tell-all book "Spare".
His book contained some serious allegations against the royal family.
Donald Trump's attorney drew the comparison between the former US president and legendary rapper Tupac Shakur
Prince Harry helped King Charles friend around Highgrove
Jennifer Lopez has launched a new lower-calorie alcohol line Delola on Tuesday
Prince Harry talks about life analogy with Princess Margaret
'The Little Mermaid' will release in theatres on May 26, 2023
Hollywood stars papered celebrating Donald Trump's arrest