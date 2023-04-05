Meghan, Harry may confirm attendance after Biden says he's sending First Lady to coronation?

Royal fans started mocking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the White House issued a statement that said President Joe Biden had a telephonic conversation with King Charles.

They said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been waiting for Jill Biden to confirm her attendance.

They were of the view that now that the US president has told King Charles that the First Lady would be attending the ceremony on his behalf, the royal couple would come up with something to justify their attendance too.

It's been a while since Harry and Meghan said they have received an invitation to attend the coronation but did not confirm whether they would be attending the ceremony.

Harry's relations with the royal family deteriorated after he released a tell-all book "Spare".

His book contained some serious allegations against the royal family.