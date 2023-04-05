King Charles deals a fresh blow to Harry as Duke remains undecided on coronation

King Charles' wife Queen Consort Camilla has officially been declared Queen in latest move by the royal family ahead of the coronation.

The Buckingham Palace's latest announcement came as a fresh blow to Prince Harry who recently lashed out at not only his father and brother but also Camilla in his book titled "Spare".

Harry has yet to confirm whether he and his family would be attending the coronation of King Charles on May 6th.

In what's being called big royal announcement, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen Consort will be known as Queen Camilla.

The announcement came as a new portrait of the King and his wife was released.

An official Coronation invitation calling Camilla the Queen was also released by the palace.

Buckingham Palace announced details of the Pages of Honour: Prince George, nine, will be carrying his grandfather’s robe as one of four pages.

The Queen Consort’s will be carried by her three male grand-children and great-nephew.