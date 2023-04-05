Prince Harry went 'back in time' after Queen Mother death

Prince Harry was in a state of shock at Queen Mother's funeral in 2002.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals attending the ceremony brought back traumatic memories from the time his own mother, Princess Diana, passed away.

He pens in memoir: “Cut to Willy and me, days later. Dark suits, downcast faces, eyes filled with déjà vu. We walked slowly behind the gun carriage, bagpipes playing, hundreds of them. The sound threw me back in time. I began shaking.”

Harry adds: “Once again we made that hideous trek to Westminster Abbey. Then we stepped into a car, joined the cortège—from the center of town, along Whitehall, out to the Mall, on to St. George’s Chapel.”