 
close
Wednesday April 05, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry talks about uncomfortable chat with King Charles friend

Prince Harry helped King Charles friend around Highgrove

By Web Desk
April 05, 2023
Prince Harry talks about uncomfortable chat with King Charles friend

Prince Harry had to answer uncomfortable questions from King Charles’ friend during a visit to Highgrove.

While the Duke of Sussex was showing his father’s pal around, the woman asked about Harry’s ‘Club H’.

Sharing his feelings in memoir ‘Spare,’ Harry pens: “The woman asked eagerly: Where’s Club H? An avid reader of all the papers. I led her to the door, opened it. I pointed down the dark steps. She breathed in deeply, smiled. Oh, it even smells of weed! It didn’t, though.”

Harry continues: “It smelt of damp earth, stone and moss. It smelt of cut flowers, clean dirt—and maybe a hint of beer. Lovely smell, totally organic, but the power of suggestion had taken hold of this woman. Even when I swore to her that there was no weed, that we’d never once done drugs down there, she gave me a wink.”