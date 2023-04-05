Prince Harry talks about uncomfortable chat with King Charles friend

Prince Harry had to answer uncomfortable questions from King Charles’ friend during a visit to Highgrove.

While the Duke of Sussex was showing his father’s pal around, the woman asked about Harry’s ‘Club H’.

Sharing his feelings in memoir ‘Spare,’ Harry pens: “The woman asked eagerly: Where’s Club H? An avid reader of all the papers. I led her to the door, opened it. I pointed down the dark steps. She breathed in deeply, smiled. Oh, it even smells of weed! It didn’t, though.”

Harry continues: “It smelt of damp earth, stone and moss. It smelt of cut flowers, clean dirt—and maybe a hint of beer. Lovely smell, totally organic, but the power of suggestion had taken hold of this woman. Even when I swore to her that there was no weed, that we’d never once done drugs down there, she gave me a wink.”