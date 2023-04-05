Prince Harry says Princess Margaret did not hold 'much opinion' about him

Prince Harry is talking about not feeling connected with Queen Elizabeth II sister, Princess Margaret.

Writing about the late royal in his memoir ‘Spare,’ the Duke of Sussex reveals he always flet jumpy around his Granny’s sibling.

He pens: “I didn’t know Princess Margaret, whom I called Aunt Margo. She was my great-aunt, yes, we shared 12.5 percent of our DNA, we spent the bigger holidays together, and yet she was almost a total stranger. Growing up, I felt nothing for her, except a bit of pity and a lot of jumpiness. She could kill a houseplant with one scowl.”

Harry adds: “Mostly, whenever she was around, I kept my distance. On those rarer-than-rare occasions when our paths crossed, when she deigned to take notice of me, to speak to me, I’d wonder if she had any opinion of me. It seemed that she didn’t. Or else, given her tone, her coldness, the opinion wasn’t much.”