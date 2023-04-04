Donald Trump arrested: Charges against former president explained

Ex-US president and front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, Donald Trump. — AFP/File

Ex-US president and front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, Donald Trump, Tuesday arrived at a Manhattan courthouse to be formally charged in a watershed moment for America as his supporters and detractors noisily rallied outside.



Trump was indicted last week by a grand jury in the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, an elected Democrat.



The charges revolve around the investigation of $130,000 paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just days before Trump’s election win.

Trump’s former lawyer and aide Michael Cohen, who has since turned against his ex-boss, says he arranged the payment to Daniels in exchange for her silence about a tryst she says she had with Trump in 2006.

Trump, whose third wife Melania had recently given birth at the time, denies the affair.

Legal experts have suggested that if not properly accounted for, the payment could result in charges for falsifying business records, possibly for the purpose of covering up a campaign finance violation.

Trump is facing a series of separate criminal investigations at the state and federal level that could result in further — more serious — charges between now and election day.

They include his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia, his handling of classified documents, and his possible involvement in the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

President Joe Biden, mindful that anything he might say could fuel Trump’s claim of a politically "weaponized" judicial system, is one of the few Democrats holding back over the indictment of his rival.

Asked Monday whether he had faith in the legal system, Biden simply replied, "Yes."

But Republicans have largely rallied around Trump, including his rival in the party’s presidential primary, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who called the indictment "un-American."

