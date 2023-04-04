Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's resurfaced video shows royal encounter

A video of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's final engagement as a working royals, which took place on March 9 2020 at Westminister Abbey in the UK during the annual Commonwealth Day church service, is resurfacing and attracting massive reactions from fans.

In the viral video, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen interacting with members of the royal family on her last day as a senior royals.



The two videos have reportedly been viewed over five million times on TikTok as people have speculated that the moment appears quite "awkward".

The video footage is captioned: “The look that scared the hell out of Meghan Markle.”

Prince Harry's wife's body language towards Sophie, now the Duchess of Edinburgh, has caused the TikTok storm.

In one video, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen sitting next to Prince Edward, now the Duke of Edinburgh, chatting, smiling and laughing with Harry's uncle.

Meanwhile, Sophie, who is sitting next to her husband Edward, is staring in the opposite direction away from the Sussexes while not engaging with the couple at all. In another clip on the same occasion, Sophie continues to stare away from Meghan but then turns around and appears to turn around and makes eye contact with Harry's wife.

It appears the two royal women glance at each other before Meghan turns her head down to look at her hands, while Sophie looks away and begins rubbing her neck with her hand.

People in the comment section appeared to have interpreted the interaction as being awkward, with some claimed that Meghan looks "rattled" or "scared" by the interaction.

Royal expert and historian Robert Lacey, who is also a consultant for the Netflix series ‘The Crown’, claims Harry may have been upset during his last royal engagement during the 2020 Commonwealth Day.

