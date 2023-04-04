J-Hope and RM from BTS congratulate Jimin for making Billboard history

RM and J-Hope from the K-pop group BTS congratulate their bandmate Jimin for making Billboard history. The singer came out with his solo album and title track on March 24th.
Billboard announced on April 3rd that Jimin had made his debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his track Like Crazy. This makes him the first-ever solo Korean artist to achieve the feat.
RM took to social media to share a screenshot of the ranking with the caption, saying: “I’m proud.” The rapper is a co-writer for the track, which means this is his fourth song on the Hot 100 as a writer.
J-Hope expressed his pride in a similar manner, tagging Jimin in his story with the caption: “This is history. Congrats.”
