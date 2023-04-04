Blackpink will launch their own game and a new OST

K-pop group Blackpink is confirmed to be releasing a game of their own called Blackpink The Game. They will also be coming out with a brand new OST and music video for the game.
Their agency YG Entertainment made the announcement on April 4th: “Along with TakeOne Company, we will release BLACKPINK The Game in the second quarter of this year.”
Players will be able to enter a world where they can become the producers of Blackpink and it will also include various features such as a management and training simulation. A source from the agency further added:
“Through a new format, [fans] will be able to see various aspects of BLACKPINK that they were not able to see before. We hope that fans around the world can enjoy and have a special experience in the world of BLACKPINK The Game.”
She is currently in the process of promoting the sequel to her film with Adam Sandler
Michelle Williams reflects on her Brokeback Mountain Oscar nomination
Apple TV+ thriller 'The Crowded Room' starring and produced by Tom Holland will debut on June 9
Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles were spotted on PDA in Tokyo after a concert of Love On Tour series
Zoë Winters shares two names from the Fox News who inspired her to do scene in HBO drama
Chris Pratt reads out press clipping at the last day of filming the third installment in the Guardians franchise