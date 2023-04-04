Jennifer Aniston says she’d love to appear in ‘The White Lotus’

She is currently in the process of promoting the sequel to her film with Adam Sandler

American actress Jennifer Aniston says that she would love to star in the popular TV series The White Lotus. She is currently in the process of promoting the sequel to her film with Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery 2.

The second season of the show premiered in October 2022 while the third season got confirmed in November. The creator has hinted that the third season might be set in Asia and could touch on "death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

In an interview with E! News, Jennifer admitted that she loves the show, adding: "I am obsessed with it." She further claimed that she could appear as the sister of Tanya, played by Jennifer Coolidge, to avenge her death.