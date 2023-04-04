Amir Khan slapped with two-year ban after failed drug test

Amir Khan looks dejected after losing the fight against Kell Brook at AO Arena, Manchester, Britain on February 19, 2022. — AFP

Anti-dopping rule violation and the use of prohibited substance landed boxer Amir Khan in hot waters, as he was slapped with a two-year ban, it emerged Tuesday.



A report published by Daily Mail stated that Adverse Analytical Finding for Ostarine was found in the athlete's urine sample which was collected by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) after his fight against Kell Brook in February last year.

Initially, Khan was given a provisional suspension on April 6, 2022, when he was informed about the matter.

The 36-year-old said that the “ingestion of Ostarine was not intentional” but has accepted the violations.

“Professional boxer and Olympic medallist Amir Khan has been banned from all sport for two years following Anti-Doping Rule Violations for the presence and use of a prohibited substance,” UKAD said in a statement.

According to UKAD, Ostarine is a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM) which is a drug designed to have similar effects to testosterone. It is not approved for human consumption in the UK or anywhere else in the world. Dietary supplements containing Ostarine typically claim to promote muscle building.

It must be noted that Amir brought the curtain down on his career in May last year.

The British fighter, who became a unified world champion at light welterweight, has 34 wins from his 40 fights.

The 2004 Olympic silver medallist made a name for himself after bagging victories in the first 18 contests of his professional career.

Khan became world champion in 2009, defeating Ukraine's Andriy Kotelnik in a World Boxing Association (WBA) super-lightweight bout and saw off US opponent Zab Judah to add the International Boxing Federation (IBF) belt two years later.

Khan's lost to Kell Brook in Manchester in February in his last career fight, which was stopped in the sixth round.

Bearing in mind the fact that Khan has not stepped inside the ring since his loss against Brook, his ban will expire in April 2024 as it has been backdated to the time of the provisional suspension.

"This case serves as a reminder that UKAD will diligently pursue Anti-Doping Rule Violations in order to protect clean sport," UKAD chief executive Jane Rumble said.

"Strict liability means athletes are ultimately responsible for what they ingest and for the presence of any prohibited substances in a sample.

"It is important that all athletes and their support personnel, whatever level they are competing at, take their anti-doping responsibilities seriously.

"Not doing so risks damaging not only an athlete’s career but also undermining public confidence in clean sport."