Donald Trump to be arrested soon: What happens next?

After being indicted on charges related to his alleged "hush money" payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, former president Donald Trump will turn himself in to authorities and be arraigned on Tuesday. Nevertheless, Trump won't be imprisoned or required to abandon his presidential campaign.
As he allegedly reimbursed ex-attorney Michael Cohen for paying Daniels through the Trump Organization, labelling the charges as "legal fees," Trump has reportedly been indicted on 34 counts related to falsifying business records, which can be a felony in New York if they were falsified to cover up a crime, as prosecutors reportedly allege in the indictment.
Although a law enforcement official cited by Yahoo News stated it's doubtful Trump will face prison time as a first-time offender, the anticipated charges against him may result in a prison sentence of up to four years if he's found guilty.
Before being formally arraigned and making an appearance in court, where his attorneys have said he would enter a not-guilty plea, Trump will be booked and have his fingerprints, DNA, and other identifying information taken.
Trump reportedly wanted to turn his arrest into a "spectacle" that included a "perp walk," but his lawyers have subsequently indicated he won't be handcuffed.
Though a mugshot was initially anticipated, numerous media sites have stated that it now appears doubtful that Trump will have one. CNN quoted sources who noted that the president's appearance is already well-known and there are worries the mugshot may be leaked.
No, the judge in charge of the case decided Monday that no news cameras or equipment like cell phones or computers will be permitted in the courtroom during Trump's appearance, however, news organisations will be permitted to snap images for a short period of time before the arraignment starts.
