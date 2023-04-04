Prince Harry admits 'Britain's biggest tabloid' was going after him

Prince Harry faced a conversation with one of the Palace aides over his drug problem.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare,’ the Duke of Sussex admits Marko took him out for coffee to intervene his supposed ‘drug addiction.’

Harry pens: “At the tail end of 2001 Marko visited me at Eton. We met for lunch at a café in the heart of town, which I thought quite a treat. Plus an excuse to bunk off, leave school grounds? I was all smiles. But no. “

Harry continues: “Marko, looking grim, said this was no larky outing. What’s up, Marko? I’ve been asked to find out the truth, Harry. About what? About whether or not you’re doing drugs, Harry. What? It seemed that the editor of Britain’s biggest tabloid had recently phoned my father’s office to say she’d uncovered ‘evidence’ of my doing drugs in various locations, including Club H.”