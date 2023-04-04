Prince Harry admits 'Britain's biggest tabloid' was going after him

Prince Harry faced a conversation with one of the Palace aides over his drug problem.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare,’ the Duke of Sussex admits Marko took him out for coffee to intervene his supposed ‘drug addiction.’
Harry pens: “At the tail end of 2001 Marko visited me at Eton. We met for lunch at a café in the heart of town, which I thought quite a treat. Plus an excuse to bunk off, leave school grounds? I was all smiles. But no. “
Harry continues: “Marko, looking grim, said this was no larky outing. What’s up, Marko? I’ve been asked to find out the truth, Harry. About what? About whether or not you’re doing drugs, Harry. What? It seemed that the editor of Britain’s biggest tabloid had recently phoned my father’s office to say she’d uncovered ‘evidence’ of my doing drugs in various locations, including Club H.”
Prince Harry’s relationship with the royal family has been through the wringer and might even be on the brink of...
King Charles surprised royal fans with his latest move at Sandringham Estate
Like her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II Camilla has a lifelong passion for horses
Ira Khan poses with Nick Jonas, calls him ‘teenage fantasy’
Meghan Markle sent Prince Harry to the UK with an aim to target the royal family again?
Kate Middleton reportedly thinks that her husband Prince William needs to step up and take more of a stand for her