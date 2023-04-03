Kate Ferdinand opens up about her fears that prevented her from enjoying first pregnancy

Kate Ferdinand has recently talked about her fears that halted her from enjoying her first pregnancy.

Speaking on her Blended podcast, the former TOWIE star talked about her first pregnancy with her son Cree who she gave birth in December 2020.

“When I was pregnant with Cree, I was more, I didn't want my body to get big, I was like 'oh my god I'm going to be fat' or 'I'm not doing this,” said the 31-year-old.

Kate continued, “Then all of a sudden, I felt this gratefulness that I'm actually growing a human now and none of that matters.”

“It's made me be able to actually, I never thought I'd say this... but enjoy my pregnancy more,” recalled the TV personality.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kate, who is expecting her second child, shared that she had a rocky first trimester due to “anxiety about being pregnant” again.

Kate pointed out that every time she would go for scan, she felt “terrifying” because of her emotional scars after suffering a devastating miscarriage last year.

She confessed that pregnancy loss has “changed her outlook on life for the better”.