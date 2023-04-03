Kate Ferdinand opens up about her fears that prevented her from enjoying first pregnancy

Kate Ferdinand has recently talked about her fears that halted her from enjoying her first pregnancy.
Speaking on her Blended podcast, the former TOWIE star talked about her first pregnancy with her son Cree who she gave birth in December 2020.
“When I was pregnant with Cree, I was more, I didn't want my body to get big, I was like 'oh my god I'm going to be fat' or 'I'm not doing this,” said the 31-year-old.
Kate continued, “Then all of a sudden, I felt this gratefulness that I'm actually growing a human now and none of that matters.”
“It's made me be able to actually, I never thought I'd say this... but enjoy my pregnancy more,” recalled the TV personality.
Elsewhere in the interview, Kate, who is expecting her second child, shared that she had a rocky first trimester due to “anxiety about being pregnant” again.
Kate pointed out that every time she would go for scan, she felt “terrifying” because of her emotional scars after suffering a devastating miscarriage last year.
She confessed that pregnancy loss has “changed her outlook on life for the better”.
Kate Middleton reportedly thinks that her husband Prince William needs to step up and take more of a stand for her
He will release the pre-release track for the album on April 7th
James Corden talks about his Late Late show future steps at PaleyFest event
Miranda Lambert discusses what she would like to play in Paramount series
The comeback will be their first full-length album and will come out on April 10th
The latest film from Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, "Killers of the Flower Moon", is already confirmed to get...