Shefali Jariwala opens up about her low self-esteem issues

Shefali Jariwala was a victim of epilepsy seizures when she was fifteen years old.
She suffered from self-esteem issues and as an aspiring computer specialist and an actress, she has come a long way.
Talking about it, she said, "I had my first seizure when I was 15, and for a decade, living with epilepsy was a challenge. Mood and anxiety disorders affected schoolwork and social functioning. At that age, expressing feelings of hopelessness and helplessness was impossible.”
She further added, “I had such low self-esteem. But as I grew older, there were newer challenges. The stress of having a seizure at an inappropriate time and place always loomed over my head, especially after Kaanta Laga when I was shooting and performing on stage, traveling so much."
She concluded, "That’s all in the past now, medicines, a strong support system, and positive lifestyle changes have helped me. And now I’m seizure-free for 15 years. Overcoming epilepsy has made me mentally stronger, physically fitter, and I am living my best life now."
