Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene pose with stars at NMACC

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene attended Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). They posed with Hollywood stars and after a long time, Madhuri got together with her Dil Toh Pagal Hai co-star Shah Rukh Khan.
Taking to Instagram, Shriram shared glimpses of the event where Madhuri wore a green and golden outfit while Shriram went for a blue jacket paired with pants. They posed for a picture with Zendaya who was dressed in a blue saree and golden blouse.
Shriram and Madhuri also posed with Tom Holland who opted for a white shirt under black blazer. In another picture, Madhuri was seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff and others.
