Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene pose with stars at NMACC

Monday April 03, 2023
By Web Desk
April 03, 2023
Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene attended Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). They posed with Hollywood stars and after a long time, Madhuri got together with her Dil Toh Pagal Hai co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Shriram shared glimpses of the event where Madhuri wore a green and golden outfit while Shriram went for a blue jacket paired with pants. They posed for a picture with Zendaya who was dressed in a blue saree and golden blouse.

Shriram and Madhuri also posed with Tom Holland who opted for a white shirt under black blazer. In another picture, Madhuri was seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff and others. 