Pete Davidson breaks silence on brief romance with Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski

American comedian Pete Davidson has hit back at the critics who mocked him for his romantic history, insisting that dating 12 people in 10 years "isn’t crazy".



Pete's love life has often grabbed headlines with his notable relationships with Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, British singer Ariana Grande, actress Kate Beckinsale and model Emily Ratajkowski.

The former SNL star has appeared to defend his history of romancing famous women as he claimed the media attention has impacted his career as it was all "anyone would talk about".

Speaking on Jon Berthnal’s podcast, Real Ones, Pete shared: "I think what happened was, I became more known before the work was there. But I was always working. Look, I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people and for some reason that is very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s that interesting. I’ve been in showbusiness for half my life almost, for like 14, 15 years, and on a national TV show."

He added: "And in 12 years, I’ve dated like, 10 people, I don’t really think that’s that crazy. But to some people, it seems very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about."



Now, The King of Staten Island has reportedly began a new romantic journey with Chase Sui Wonders, as the the pair were photographed together in February.

It is to mention here that Pete got engaged to Ariana Grande after a five-month relationship in 2018. After their split he went enjoyed brief romances with Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor.

The star left everyone in shock with his year-long romance with Kim Kardashian. And after reported breakup with Emily Ratajkowski last year, Pete sand his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders sparked dating rumours.