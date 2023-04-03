Alec Baldwin marks 11th engagement anniversary with Hilaria, ’11 years and 7 kids’

Alec Baldwin completed a relationship milestone with his wife Hilaria Baldwin over the weekend. The Hollywood star took to his Instagram account and celebrated their 11th engagement anniversary.

The 30 Rock actor, 65, shared a heartwarming snap of his growing family with his wife and penned a touching tribute for her.

"Eleven years ago today, I got engaged to a wonderful human being. She's under this pile somewhere," Alec wrote, referring to Hilaria laying on the floor with several of their children on top of her.

"11 years, 7 kids, an ocean of memories later, I love you, Hilaria," the Oscar-nominated actor concluded.

The adorable snap featured three of the four Baldwin boys surrounding their mother.

Hilaria, 39, also shared a loved-up selfie of the pair standing in an elevator, revealing in the caption that they “got engaged 11 years ago, today.”

Hilaria and Alec got married in a Catholic ceremony on June 29, 2012 at the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in New York City.