King Charles risks ‘serious danger’ over ‘thrilling displays of regal grandeur’

Experts warn King Charles is facing a desperate bid to strike a “right balance between serving up enough pomp and ceremony to make Brits’ chests puff up with pride and not letting the whole event tip over into the totally ridiculous.”



These claims and warnings have been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

According to the NZ Herald, she warned, “Charles has to find some way to strike the right balance between serving up enough pomp and ceremony to make Brits’ chests puff up with pride and not letting the whole event tip over into the totally ridiculous.”

“There needs to be enough theatricality to sate the glued-to-their-TVs masses, given the fastest way to keep the public on side are well-judged, thrilling displays of regal grandeur.”

“But go too far down this road, edge into the distinctly campy and overblown, and there is serious danger in that as well. The coronation could, without careful organising, come across as a horribly wasteful display of ermine and questionably acquired diamonds the size of a Terry’s Chocolate Orange, all of which would just drive home what an absurd thing a hereditary monarchy is in the 21st century.”

“Is it any wonder then that it sounds like One’s nerves are jangling,” she also added before concluding.