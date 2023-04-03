Jimin from BTS earns highest solo debut on Billboard 200

Billboard announced that Jimin had made his way to the chart for the first time as a solo artist

Jimin from the K-pop group BTS has achieved the highest solo debut on the Billboard 200 chart with his solo album. He is the first artist to do so since American singer Olivia Rodrigo debuted at No. 1 with Sour.

Billboard announced on April 2nd that Jimin had made his way to the chart for the first time as a solo artist. His debut solo album Face has entered the chart at No. 2 which makes him the first-ever Korean solo artist to hit No. 2 on the chart.

The album has gone on to sell around 164,000 units for the week ending on March 30th, according to Luminate. The total score of the album came to around 124,000 sales which made it the biggest sales week for a solo artist in 2023.