Ram Charan's wife Upasana talks about her late pregnancy: 'We didn’t let pressure hit us'

Ram Charan and Upasna announced their first pregnancy in 2022

Ram Charan's wife Upasana finally breaks silence on have a child ten years after marrige.

While talking about the same, Upasna revealed that having a child this late was her and Ram’s mutual decision. She further stated that she chose to become a mother when she wanted to and not when society pressurized wanted to.

Speaking to Human of Bombay, Upasana said: "I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves."

"It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well”, she concluded.

