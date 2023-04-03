Jennifer Lopez lambasts organisers as she breaks silence on Super Bowl performance with Shakira

Singing sensation Jennifer Lopez has opened up on her historic performance with music icon Shakira at the Super Bowl 2020, saying it was 'the worst idea'.

Ben Affleck's sweetheart revealed that the timings made it difficult for the two superstars to give their best at the big event.

In her brand new Netflix documentary Halftime, the 53-year-old singer didn't hold back as she slammed the NFL's decision to organise two halftime performers for the 2020 show.

She said they both should have had their "singing moments" and hit out at organisers for giving her just six minutes. Previous performers, including Madonna and Lady Gaga, were each given more than 13 minutes to perform solo.

Shakira and Lopez mesmerised fans around the world when they performed a medley of their hits, including Hips Don’t Lie and Jenny From The Block. However, Jennifer was furious behind-the-scenes.



In one clip from her documentary, the superstar is filmed planning her half of the performance with her music director Kim Burse.

Lopez fumed: "We have six f***ing minutes. We have to have our singing moments. It's not going to be a dance f***ing revue. We have to sing our message."

The singer added: "This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world."



Jennifer's long-time manager Benny Medina also shared his frustrations, saying: "Typically, you have one headliner at a Super Bowl. That headliner constructs a show, and, should they choose to have other guests, that's their choice."

"It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done." Typically, you have one headliner at a Super Bowl. That headliner constructs a show, and, should they choose to have other guests, that's their choice," he added.