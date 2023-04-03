Prince Harry turning to pals after King Charles ‘kicks him out’

File Footage

Prince Harry was reportedly forced to rely on old pals during his UK trip, after King Charles ‘kicked him out’.



Royally Obsessed podcast hosts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie made these admissions.

Fiorito initially started the chat off by admitting, “One of the big questions everyone is asking is where is Harry staying.”

Per GB News, “Fox News has the scoop that he's staying with friends in London. I also saw he could be staying with Princess Eugenie. Obviously, they're very close.”

“It is a big question because he's out of Frogmore Cottage at the end of March, that timing would also work out.”