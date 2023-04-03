Ben Affleck shares the ease of working with Matt Damon

Ben Affleck gushed over working with longtime friend Matt Damon on the upcoming film Air.

Speaking to The Boston Globe, the Gone Girl actor said, "We're old enough now to look back at 25 years and go, well, who you spend your time with at work turns out to make up a very big part of the quality of your life."

"If you're really lucky, you love what you do and you love who you work with, and as they say back home," — he said, in a Boston accent, "Ya nevah work anothah day in ya life!" the actor added.

As per Globe, The Martian star said always remember the people you care about and admire.

"I'm very mindful of when I do get to work with people that I love," Damon added. "I appreciate those moments because they are so hard to come by."

Helmed by Affleck, the megastar's forthcoming movie Air follows Michael Jordan's shoe deal with Nike story.

Affleck essayed the Nike founder Phil Knight role, while Damon plays Sonny Vaccaro, the Nike scout who took Jordan's onboard.