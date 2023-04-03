Rihanna steps out for dinner date in first public family outing with A$AP Rocky and son

Rihanna glimpsed her growing bump as she stepped out for a dinner date with boyfriend, A$AP Rocky and their one-year-old toddler.

The singer, who is expecting her second child with the rapper, enjoyed a late dinner at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, Saturday night, April 1st, 2023, per Page Six.

At one point, Rocky was seen carrying their son into the restaurant. According to an eyewitness, the family dined together for about an hour before the rapper brought the infant back outside to the car and put him in his car seat.

The Good For You singer then went inside to fetch his lady and the two seemed in good spirits as they were spotted holding hands and smiling.

The outing marks the first time the family of three, soon-to-be-four, all stepped out together publicly.

Back in February, the nine-time Grammy winner stunned fans when she revealed she was pregnant during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Since then, the Umbrella singer has been flaunting her baby bump on several different occasions.

While the new parents haven’t revealed the name of their son, they have shared an insight into their parenthood journey.

During an interview for British Vogue’s March edition, Rihanna explained how her bond with Rocky has grown.

“We’re best friends with a baby,” she told Vogue. “We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”