Prince Harry’s UK visit was to ‘prove’ King Charles he ‘could get on front pages’

Prince Harry’s London visit last week has drawn quite a lot of speculations with regards to the ongoing dynamics with the Royal Family.

Royal expert, Angela Levin told GB News that Harry’s ‘strange’ visit did not make sense since he could have easily done it over Zoom.

“Well, what’s very interesting is that he came over but very strangely didn’t let the Government know he was coming so they could provide protection,” argued Levin.

“He didn’t ask for a bulletproof car and also they have guards, so I thought to myself, ‘I can’t really believe he’s come over here,’” she continued.

“He said he was supporting the other celebrities who were making a bid to get rid of all newspapers they don’t like, really, and he didn’t make sense. It didn’t make sense to me, because he could have done it all via Zoom without coming over.”

The Duke of Sussex had arrived to the UK capital last week for a preliminary hearing in his case brought against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) for unlawful information gathering.

Levin also argued that Harry’s visit was in contrast to the causes he believes in like the air quality. She guessed the trip more to do with showing up to this father.

“You know, 5,000 miles on a private jet when he cares so much about the air quality,” she noted. “I decided that it was really to show up his father and prove he could get on the front pages where his father and stepmother would be in the middle.”

She further alleged, “They live to such a high standard they actually could do a little bit less of that, to know that we all have to learn to live within our means. They’re not doing that and I think that’s a terrible thing to do to attack all sorts of other people so that you can make money out of it.”