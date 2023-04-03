Prince Harry formed 'assembly lines' with pals to take drugs at school

Prince Harry talks about using the loo with his pals to smoke weed.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he alongside his friends had a method of doing drugs late at night in the dorms.
He pens: “I don’t remember how we got the stuff. One of my mates, I expect. Or maybe several. Whenever we found ourselves in possession, we’d commandeer a tiny upstairs bathroom, wherein we’d implement a surprisingly thoughtful, orderly assembly line. Smoker straddled the loo beside the window, second boy leaned against the basin, third and fourth boys sat in the empty bath, legs dangling over, waiting their turns.”
Harry adds: “You’d take a hit or two, blow the smoke out of the window, then move on to the next station, in rotation, until the spliff was gone. Then we’d all head to one of our rooms and giggle ourselves sick.”
