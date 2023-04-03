Prince Harry reveals Thames Police was stationed at Eton for his protection

Prince Harry talks about his experience with Thames Police.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he did not appreciate security stationed at his school in Eton back in the day.
He pens: “One night, straddling the loo, I took a big hit and gazed up at the moon, then down at the school grounds. I watched several Thames Valley police officers marching back and forth. They were stationed out there because of me. But they didn’t make me feel safe.”
He adds: “They made me feel caged. Beyond them, however, that was where safety lay. All was peaceful and still out there. I thought: How beautiful. So much peace in the wider world… for some. For those free to search for it.”
