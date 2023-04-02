'Empire' star Taraji P. Henson set to make a major guest appearance in 'Abbott Elementary'

Empire star Taraji P. Henson is slated to make a major guest star role in hit comedy series Abbott Elementary.

Taraji P. Henson play the role of Janine’s mother Vanetta in the April 12 episode of Abbott Elementary.



As per Variety, the announcement for Henson's role was made at the Paley Center for Media’s annual PaleyFest LA event on Saturday, March 1, in the presence of the original cast.

Henson will be appearing in the 21st episode of season two, titled Mom. The actress has earned three Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe Award, a Critics Choice Award and three BET awards for playing Cookie Lyon on the smash hit Empire.

