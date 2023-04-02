K-pop group GOT7’s BamBam gives his thoughts on workplace dating

BamBam from the K-pop group GOT7 gave his personal opinion on dating in the workplace. He sat down for an interview with Cosmopolitan Korea where the magazine’s editor read out a subscriber's experience with workplace dating.
“I witnessed an office romance. But, not being aware that everyone knows about them, they displayed PDA at work.”
The idol did not see a major issue with this, asking: “But if they’re good at work, then what is there to say about that? Good at work; good at dating.”
However, he did admit that it can go wrong in certain situations when the employees become too immersed in the romance. “If they’re bad at work, but only immersed in dating, then that would deserve scolding.”
He recently came out with his solo album called Sour & Sweet on March 28th along with the music video for the title track. It is his first solo full-length album.
He broke several records with the album and swept charts all over the world
