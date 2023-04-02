Kate Middleton ‘beyond herself’ in anger over Prince William’s silence

File Footage

The Prince and Princess of Wales have suffered irreparable damage to their relationship after Prince Harry’s memoir.



Mere mentions of Kate in Harry's memoir have caused both her and Prince William to have explosive fights behind Palace doors.

This information has been brought to light by Radar, and per their findings, “Kate felt William should stick up for her more.

According to an insider with close ties to the Royal Family, this decision was made because “William and the palace thought that saying nothing was best.”

These admissions come as no shock, following Tom Quinn’s revelations.

For those unversed, the author made public the fights the Cambridge's have had over the years.

Per his findings, :Someone at the palace told me about the nicknames they have for each other. But it’s not all sweetness. They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other.”

“Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also. But it’s not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel.”