King Charles, Prince Harry left ‘nothing salvageable’: Source

Royal experts have just voiced fears regarding Prince Harry and King Charles’ relationship.



Warnings regarding the issue have been shared by royal expert and correspondent Richard Fitzwilliam.

According to a report by OK, he warns, “The Sussexes seek admission of some sort of guilt from the Royals. Harry also wants an apology and they're not going to get one, [so] there isn't really anything the Royals could say.”



“Any relations with Harry are likely to be almost impossible after the wave of interviews following Spare and the docuseries. You simply couldn't say anything to him without the fear of it repeating somewhere.”