Prince Harry talks about Queen Elizabeth II expertise with 'salad dressings'

Prince Harry is opening up about Queen Elizabeth II’s expertise with salads.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits Her Majesty used to do the best salad dressing.
He pens: “Granny’s specialty was the salad dressing. She’d whisked a large batch. Then she lit the candles down the long table and we all sat on wooden chairs with creaky straw seats.
He continues: “Often we had a guest for these dinners, some famous or eminent personage. Many times I’d discussed the temperature of the meat or the coolness of the evening with a prime minister or bishop. But tonight it was just family.”
Pete Davidson admitted feeling like a 'loser' for being the target of jokes based on his private life
Prince Harry is opening up about his feelings at the time of 9/11
Brooke Shields recalled a 'Friends' scene with Matt LeBlanc and her then-partner Andre Agassi's extreme reaction to it
Prince Harry talks about ordering alcoholic drink during a family outing
Britney Spears seemed in vacation mode with Cade Hudson after fueling split rumors with husband Sam Asghari
Meghan Markle is feeling grateful after she bagged a special award for her Spotify podcast Archetypes