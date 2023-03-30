Freida Pinto breaks her silence on being typecast in Hollywood

Freida Pinto has recently disclosed why she’s not seen in any Hollywood movie.

Speaking at the NYWIFT Awards, Pinto expressed her frustration over being typecast in the movies again and again. The actress also criticised Hollywood over “lack of imagination and diversity”.

“Stereotypes after stereotypes, lack of imagination, lack of willingness to do something different, to try something new, really started gnawing at me and left me frustrated and I started turning down roles,” said the Slumdog Millionaire star.

Nevertheless, Pinto pointed out that she was cast out of Hollywood movie soon after she declined to play a certain kind of role, explaining, “Guess what? The offers began to disappear too.”

“I stayed unemployed for a painful two and half years,” remarked the actress.

Moreover, Pinto recalled she was over the moon when she landed the role in Danny Boyle’s movie, stating, “I was a rebel, directed and acted in my own plays, went to study at a prestigious college and directed and produced more plays.”

“All I could ever think of was I want to create what I want to perform. And then after months and months of rigorous auditions and hard work I found myself in the world of Danny Boyle and Slumdog Millionaire. It felt like I had manifested this moment and I was so proud of it,” stated Pinto.

Reflecting on her feeling at the time, Pinto added, “I believed I deserved to be exactly where I was, truly and completely. But always smiling, always grateful.”