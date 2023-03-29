Prince Harry making ‘several points’ as he clearly ‘has an ace to grind’

File Footage

Royal experts fear Prince Harry has ‘no where to go’ with this axe he’s insistent on grinding.



This accusation and claim has been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

Her admissions were even shared with the New Zealand Herald.



There she claimed, “Why go to the expense and effort of flying halfway across the world back to a city that he has said “triggers’' him just to be a spectator? And why did Harry use the court’s front entrance while Sir Elton John and actress Sadie Frost, also claimants in the case, used the side entrance?”

“What it looks like is that Harry, in making that short walk from people mover he arrived in and up to the court’s doors, was there to make a point – or perhaps even points plural.”

“First off the bat. Him turning up in person in the UK, only the fifth time he has done so in over three years, was a sure-fire way to ensure that the court case got serious publicity.”

“If he had stayed back in California, twiddling with his ubiquitous bracelets and googling whether you can drink too much green juice, it seems unlikely that the legal matter would have been quite so energetically covered.”

“That axe that the 38-year-old relentlessly, predictably grinds about Fleet Street? It’s clearly going nowhere and what better way to hold their feet to the fire than to stage a publicity coup such as this?”