Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s sweet gesture towards each other amid ‘so-called’ feud

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have recently begun following each other on Instagram



Both stars’ sweet gesture came hours after the singer requested people to “stop trolling Hailey” on the internet.

Earlier on March 24, Selena posted a note on her social media in which she revealed that Hailey had been receiving death threats and “hateful negativity”.

“This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop,” said the 30-year-old songstress.

After Selena’s post, Hailey expressed her gratitude to the singer for calling out online trolls as she wrote, “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I.”

“Things can be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself,” stated Hailey.

In the end, Hailey added, “I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy or compassion.”

Meanwhile, Selena doesn’t follow ex Justin Bieber on photo-sharing app.