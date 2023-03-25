Prince Harry crossed lines with ‘flagrant disregard’ using Camilla as ‘red line’

King Charles was reportedly forced to move forward with the eviction, only because Prince Harry didn’t spare Camilla in his memoir or tell-all interviews.
These admissions and revelations into King Charles’ true motives have been brought to light by an inside source.
Per their findings King Charles found the ‘last straw’ before the eviction to be the jibes against Camilla.
According to the insider, Prince Harry’s decision to brand her ‘dangerous’ to Anderson Cooper, as well as a ‘third wheel’ “was the last straw.”
They told The Mirror, “Harry was well aware how Camilla would be a red line for his father and he crossed with flagrant disregard anyway.”
“The King felt without a doubt it crossed a line – it was the ultimate act of disrespect.”
