Jane Fonda accuses Jennifer Lopez of ‘never apologizing’ for cutting her eye on set

Jane Fonda has just shocked Hollywood after opening up about a shocking incident that occurred with her on set.

She made her admissions in an interview with Drew Barrymore, right alongside Lily Tomlin.

According to Fonda, Lopez wound up cutting open her eye during a scene where she had to slap her around.

The actor explained, “Well Jennifer — as per Jennifer — she had this enormous diamond ring and so when she slapped me one of the times, it cut open across my eye, my eyebrow.”

The 85-year-old actor also went on to note that “You know, she’s never apologized.”



Neither Brrymore nor Moving On co-star Lily Tomlin commented on the alleged incident, leaving it unclear whether Fonda was serious or simply kidding around.

These admissions came forward a while after Lopez made admissions over the ‘daunting’ experience of shooting a slapping scene where she was “so afraid to hit Jane Fonda in the face or hurt her in any way.”