Gwyneth Paltrow ‘initially believed’ ski incident was ‘full frontal assault’

Gwyneth Paltrow has just dropped a shocking revelation regarding her ski collision and admits she found it to be sexual assault in the beginning.

During her time on the stand, Paltrow recalled the entire incident and testified, “I was confused at first, and I didn’t know exactly what was happening. It’s a very strange thing to be happening on a ski slope."

"I froze, and I would say I got very upset a couple seconds later," she also told the court, according to a report by Fox News Digital.

Initially she thought she’d been sexually assaulted, during initial admissions to Sanderson's lawyer.

“So that was a quick thought that went through my head when I was trying to reconcile what was happening. Two skis came between my skis forcing my legs apart and then a body pressed against me.”

“My brain was trying to make sense of what is happening,” she added before admitting, “I thought, ‘Is this a practical joke? Is someone doing something perverted?’”

“My mind was going very, very quickly, and my mind was trying to ascertain what happened.”

She also went as far as to brand the entire situation akin to a session of ‘spooning’ and later on clarified that it ‘never was assault’.

For those unversed,Paltrow’s accuser is suing her for well over $300,000 by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, after suffering ‘severe injuries’ at Utah's Deer Valley Resort in 2016.

The initial incident is based on Sanderson’s claims that Paltrow left him and ‘walked away’ from the inicident, leaving him with a “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life.”

Paltrow’s account on the other hand alleges that she’d in fact stuck around and waited till an instructor gave her the clear to leave.