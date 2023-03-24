Gwyneth Paltrow legal team offers 'treats' to court security at ski crash trial

Gwyneth Paltrow legal team offer court security 'treats' at ski crash trial

The judge at Gwyneth Paltrow's trial in Utah has refused an offer from the actress's legal team to "bring in treats" for courtroom security.

The bizarre request incited the judge to say "thank you, but no thank you".

The Shakespeare In Love actress is standing trial for causing a collision that left retired eye doctor Terry Sanderson, 76 with a slight brain injury.

The doctor is seeking $300,000 (£244,000) in damages. Paltrow has denied responsibility for the crash in February 2016 and countersued.

However in an odd turn of events, ahead of testimony on the third day of the Oscar winner's civil trial in Park City, her attorney Steve Owens said: "Private security for my client wanted to bring in treats for the bailiffs for how helpful they've been."

"So, I wanted to do that transparently and see if there are any objections," he added.

Lawyers for Mr Sanderson swiftly objected, prompting Judge Kent Holmberg to say: "OK, there's an objection so thank you, but no thank you."

However, the judge added that both benches can "decide to do that later" if they wished.

It's unclear what treats her team was planning to bring to court.