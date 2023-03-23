Kartik Aaryan shares still from Satyaprem Ki Kattha sets

Kartik Aaryan goes through tough day at shoot, shares picture

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Kattha next and he is shooting days and nights for it. Earlier today, he shared a silhouette from the sets of the film hinting that he has shot an emotional sequence for the movie.

Taking to his Instagram, he shared a silhouette sort of a portrait of himself and wrote, “Some days when you shoot a scene and it just stays with you. Heart wrenching day at shoot. #SatyaPremKiKatha #29thJune2023."

The fans of actor commented on his post, consoling him and expressing their excitement for the emotional sequence of the film. This project is helmed by Sameer Vidhwans and it is all set to be released in theaters on June 9, 2023. Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani.

