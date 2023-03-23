Kartik Aaryan shares still from Satyaprem Ki Kattha sets

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Kattha next and he is shooting days and nights for it. Earlier today, he shared a silhouette from the sets of the film hinting that he has shot an emotional sequence for the movie.
Taking to his Instagram, he shared a silhouette sort of a portrait of himself and wrote, “Some days when you shoot a scene and it just stays with you. Heart wrenching day at shoot. #SatyaPremKiKatha #29thJune2023."
The fans of actor commented on his post, consoling him and expressing their excitement for the emotional sequence of the film. This project is helmed by Sameer Vidhwans and it is all set to be released in theaters on June 9, 2023. Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani.
They are also still charting steadily at No. 2 on the Billboard World Albums Chart
BAFTA CEO statement caused further fury after saying there is 'representation' in its leading actress category
Prince William's spokesperson confirms two guests at King Charles III's Coronation
Royal family 'won't tell Prince Harry and Meghan anything for fear of it being "for sale"
She made her acting debut in 2021 in the Korean drama called 'Snowdrop'
Halle Bailey revealed how she pushed herself during the filming of 'The Little Mermaid'