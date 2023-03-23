Prince William invites two very important guests to attend King Charles Coronation

Prince William, who is on two-day trip to Poland, has reportedly invited two very important personalities to attend his father King Charles III's Coronation in May.

The Prince of Wales, who's continuing his trip to the country, stepped out in Warsaw to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. It also included a message penned by the royal, which read: "In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice."

During the visit, King Charles' eldest son held a meeting with the country's president Andrzej Duda.

"The Prince of Wales took the opportunity to thank the President and the Polish people who have done so much to support the people of Ukraine who’ve fled here. They discussed the importance of the need for ongoing support to Ukraine and its people," a spokesman for William said afterwards.



During the private audience, William also mentioned the upcoming Coronation of King Charles.

"The Prince said he was very much looking forward to seeing the President and First Lady at the Coronation. He also thanked him for attending the late Queen’s funeral," William's spokesman added.

Kate Middleton's husband's surprise appearance comes after he arrived in Poland on Wednesday to meet British and Polish troops supporting Ukraine in fight against Russia.