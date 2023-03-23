'Swarm' star shares series trauma

Dominique Fishback said she was deeply affected by some Swarm's triggering scenes streaming on Prime Video.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 32-year-old called for a therapist on the set, “Not just for me, but for the other actors who could potentially be triggered, as well as for the crew.”



The Judas and the Black Messiah actor also touched on the scene, which she said was extremely disturbing.

“Episode seven was very disturbing for me,” she added.

“And specifically, the scene where Dre kills her girlfriend, Rashida [portrayed by Kiersey Clemons]. Why? Well, for one, Dre loved her. Dre didn’t love those other people she killed."

The actor continued, "And the killing was more intimate,” she continued, “she literally killed her with her bare hands. With other killings, there was an object between them, but not with Rashida. And her killing was the only one you see Dre having remorse or emotion about.”

After completing the scene, the Project Powera actor said she “could not stay awake” because she was “so emotionally and mentally drained”.

“The therapist was on set on that day. I definitely cried after that scene, and I took some time to talk to her.”

Created by Donald Gover, Swarm has been creating internet buzz due to its controversial scenes.