Aaron Sorkin recalls inches away from death at last Nov

Aaron Sorkin revealed he survived a near-death incident when he had a stroke amid his Broadway comeback Camelot preparation in November 2022.

During an interview with The New York Times, The West Wing creator said his blood pressure shot to the point that his doctor told him he was "supposed to be dead."



Following the life-threatening episode, the prolific writer revealed difficulty in his daily work.

The 61-year-old added that he still struggles with his sense of taste, but his other residual effects have vanished.



"Mostly it was a loud wake-up call," he told the daily.

"I thought I was one of those people who could eat whatever he wanted, smoke as much as he wanted, and it's not going to affect me. Boy, was I wrong."

He continued, "There was a minute when I was concerned that I was never going to be able to write again. And I was concerned in the short-term that I wasn't going to be able to continue writing Camelot."

Meanwhile, Camelot's opening night is slated to be on April 13.