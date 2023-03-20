Taylor Swift’s fans lambastes Elon Musk over his bizarre remarks on social media

Taylor Swift’s fans have recently lashed out at Elon Musk for his weird comments on social media about the singer-songwriter.



The Tesla founder lately commented on a tweet from Dogecoin founder Billy Markus, which read, “Taylor Swift rules and if you disagree, you’ll be kicked off the internet i’m pretty sure.”

To this, the Twitter CEO responded, “Her limbic resonance skill is exceptional.”

Not only that, Musk also replied to a tweet from Swift’s official account, which had a collage of her latest Eras Tour photos on stage.

In response, Musk tweeted a “cigarette” emoticon, which did not go well with the Swifties.

After Musk’s comments, Swift fans came out in support of their favourite singer.

One wrote, “You stay away from her.”

“Elon Musk better leave Taylor Swift alone dawg,” another added.