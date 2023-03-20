Bella Ramsey discusses about Last of Us season two: Deets inside

Bella Ramsey has recently dished out details about The Last of Us season two airing time.



The actress, who plays the role of Ellie in the hit HBO series, garnered a lot of positive reviews from critics and audience for her performance as well the series was described as “one of the greatest video game adaptations”.

However, after the first season’s finale was aired on March 12, fans were curious to know when they would be able to see season two.

Lately, Ramsey has dished out details about new season and when will it be aired.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday’s episode over the weekend, Ramsey discussed about season two.

“It will be a while. I think we’ll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next,” stated the 19-year-old.

She added, “So, it’ll probably be the end of 2024, early 2025.”

Independent reported that the season two will show events from Neil Drcukmann’s second Last of Us video game, but it’s said that the “series will probably require a third season to cover everything”.