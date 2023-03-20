Prince Harry reveals Prince William staffer response over Megxit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry realised they had to leave Britain to feel at peace.
After a major media outlet leaked their plans to live in a Commonwealth country, the couple decided to pass a statement confirming their departure.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes: “At six P.M, we were done. We gathered around the laptop, read the draft one last time. One staffer messaged the private secretaries of Granny, Pa and Willy, told them what was coming. Willy’s guy replied immediately: This is going to go nuclear. “
Harry admits: “I knew, of course, that many Britons would be shocked, and saddened, which made my stomach churn. But in due course, once they knew the truth, I felt confident they’d understand. One of the staffers said: Are we doing this? Meg and I both said: Yes. There’s no other choice.”
Harry and Meghan eventually left UK in 2020.
"King Charles managed to look as if he was economising while at the same time punishing both Harry and Andrew - a...
King Charles and late Queen's adorable photo appeared shutting down rumours about James Hewitt and Prince Harry's...
Taron Egerton addressed rumours spread by fans that he will be playing the next James Bond
Jehane Thomas, TikTok star and mum-of-two, dies after losing her battle with crippling migraines
Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan, Lily McDermott, Nina Dobrev, and more to star in 'The Outlaws'
Ben Affleck says ' I just wasn’t going to make this movie without asking' Michael Jordan