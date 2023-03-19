Copy of 'The Flash' sent to Tom Cruise before release: report

Tom Cruise has seen The Flash and loved it so much that he cold-called the movie’s director, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to publication , the Top Gun actor had a meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, during which the mogul mentioned how great the movie was.

It said a copy of the movie was sent to the actor after the meeting.

Citing an insider, the publication reported that a Warners employee brought the movie to Cruise’s home in Beverly Hills and stayed until the actor finished watching The Flash.

It is unclear on what format Cruise watched it, whether it was digital or film.

When Cruise finished, the movie was given back to the messenger, who returned it to the studio.

The Flash is set to release on June 16.