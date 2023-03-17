Harry, Meghan using titles for kids dubbed ‘odd’ as they’ve ‘turned their back’ on monarchy

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bashed for using royal titles for their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after “turning their backs” on the monarchy.

Speaking to The Express, royal expert Nigel Cawthorne said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may come to King Charles’ coronation with their kids even though they are not invited.

"I would have thought Meghan will come with Harry, as well as the prince and princess. [Harry might say] 'I'm turning my back on the monarchy, but my children are a prince and princess,’” he said.

"If you're turning your back on the monarchy and royalty, it's very odd you would do that,” the expert added.

"But [Harry and Meghan] are so self-absorbed that they want the fancy balls, while rejecting the rest of it. I think they are just trying to have their cake and eat it."

Finally putting all speculations to rest about whether or not the Sussex’s kids will receive their titles, a spokesperson for the couple announced that "Princess Lilibet Diana" had been christened earlier this month.

Following this, the California-based royal couple issued a statement defending their children’s right to the titles as their “birth right.”

"The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch,” the statement issued by Harry and Meghan read.



